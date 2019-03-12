Report: West Ham eye move for Tottenham target Franck Kessie in the summer

Franck Kessie has time and again stated that he is happy at AC Milan but that didn’t stop heavyweight English clubs trying their luck to lure him away from San Siro.
During the January transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old midfielder. Italian outlet Il Messaggero reported that Spurs had made a formal approach to sign the Milan midfielder in January.
Kessie joined Milan on a two-year loan deal from Atalanta two years ago that automatically becomes permanent in the summer. It was reported that a fee in the region of £36m would be enough to secure his signature, while other media outlets suggested that Kessie would cost around £50m.
According to latest reports from Calciomercato, Kessie is on West Ham’s radar ahead of the next transfer window. The Hammers have done well under Manuel Pellegrini this season, and they will be looking to bolster their midfield in summer.
While the Hammers can tempt him with a big wage offer, it will be really difficult for them to persuade him leave the club as Milan are currently third in Serie A and are well on course to secure Champions League football for next campaign.