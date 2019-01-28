Report: West Ham eye move for Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck

According to reports from Sky Sports, West Ham are interested in signing Sheffield United John Fleck in the January transfer window.
The Hammers have held talks with the Championship side already over a £4m deal for the midfielder.
The 27-year-old was in outstanding form last season, and was named the club’s player of the year.
He still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at Bramall Lane, but the Hammers are keen on signing him this month.
Fleck has been in good form this season, and has made 27 appearances for the club.
The Blades find themselves third in the Championship table, and are one of the favourites for securing automatic promotion this season.
The Hammers have already signed Samir Nasri on a free transfer this month but apart from that, they have had a quiet January window.
The former Rangers midfielder has a wealth of championship experience but doubts remain whether he has the quality to shine in the Premier League.