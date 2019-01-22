Report: West Ham eye move for Patrik Hrosovsky

According to reports from Spanish publication AS, West Ham are looking to seal a deal to sign Viktoria Plzen midfielder Patrik Hrosovsky at a bargain price.
The report claims that the Hammers are in talks to sign Hrosovsky for just £4million.
The Hammers signed Samir Nasri on a free transfer at the beginning of the month, and Manuel Pellegrini is looking to land the Slovakian international on a bargain deal.
West Ham are not the only club interested in the the 26-year-old. The midfielder is also wanted by Stuttgart, and the Hammers may have to do a deal quickly if they are serious about landing him.
Hrosovsky has scored two goals and has two assists this season, and has impressed in the Champions League.
The 22-cap international can play as a central midfielder or in a holding role, and he would provide quality and depth in the squad.
Hrosovsky would be a smart signing for the Hammers, and Pellegrini should move quickly to snap him up.