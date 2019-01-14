Report: West Ham eye move for Harold Moukoudi

During the summer transfer window, West Ham United were heavily linked with a move for French defender Harold Moukoudi.
The Hammers held talks with Le Havre to sign their highly rated centre-back, but they couldn’t agree to a deal. He was also wanted by Aston Villa, but the deal collapsed at the eleventh hour.
It seems the London club haven’t given up on signing the 21-year-old defender who will be a free agent at the end of the season.
According to reports from L’Equipe, several clubs including West Ham are glancing their eye on signing Moukoudi, who is yet to play for the Ligue 2 club in 2019 due to a contract stand-off.
Moukoudi is a highly rated young talent and he would be a superb signing for the Hammers. West Ham wanted him during the summer, and the fact that they haven’t given up on him show how highly the Hammers rate him.
He has the physical strength and height to compete easily in the Premier League. With his contract set to expire in a few months time, he will be available on a cut-price deal.