Report: West Ham eye move for Fabian Delph

West Ham United are reportedly considering making a move for England international Fabian Delph in the summer transfer window.
According to reports from Football Insider, the Hammers have set their sights on the 29-year-old midfielder who struggled last season to get regular games (managing only eight Premier League starts) under Pep Guardiola.
Delph joined City in 2015 from Aston Villa and made 89 appearances in all competitions, winning two Premier League titles.
The report claims that Manuel Pellegrini is a big admirer of Delph and wants to bring him at the London club this summer.
Delph would be a fantastic signing for the Hammers. He may have struggled at City in 2018-19, but the versatile midfielder would easily slot into the Hammers first-team.
He can also play as a left-back, and seems an ideal fit for the Hammers. The Sun previously reported that Man City could be looking for a fee in the region of £15m for Delph, and West Ham can easily match that amount.
Delph has plenty of football left in him, and he should be looking to change clubs this summer. At West Ham, he can resurrect his career, while City would allow him to move on if their valuation is met.