Report: West Ham eye move for Callum Wilson

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 20:24), West Ham are considering making a move for AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in the summer transfer window.
The Hammers are keen to sign a striker this summer. Andy Carroll has been released by the club following the expiry of his contract while Javier Hernandez has revealed that he could be heading out of the club as well.
West Ham have been linked with a move for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon, but it seems they are keen to sign Wilson instead.
The report claims that the Londoners are ‘ready to test Bournemouth’s resolve’ over the striker who has scored 14 goals last season, and 31 goals in 91 Premier League appearances overall.
The 27-year-old is open to a big-money move this summer, and West Ham could be trying their best to lure him away from the Vitality Stadium.
Wilson has three years left on his deal, but West Ham are ready to offer him a considerable pay rise on the £40,000-a-week wages he currently earns at Bournemouth.
The England international would be a fantastic addition to the squad, and the Hammers must make a solid effort to sign him at the earliest.