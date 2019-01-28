Report: West Ham could complete Maxi Gomez transfer within in the next 24 hours

Last week, Galicia Press, reported that Celta Vigo forward Maxi Gomez is close to joining West Ham in the January transfer window.
Although Marko Arnautovic has decided to stay put, the futures of Javier Hernandez and Lucas Perez remain unclear. It seems like Manuel Pellegrini is looking to bolster the strike department and has earmarked the £40m-rated Celta star as his potential next signing.
According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer blog, 11:26), Gomez could complete his move to West Ham in the next 24 hours.
The report claims that the Hammers will meet the €50m release clause, but there is still some work left to be done to complete the deal.
Celta Vigo are struggling in La Liga and want to keep Gomez until the end of the season. They have held discussion over a loan back to Celta until June.
However, West Ham are increasingly confident that a deal can be done.
The Uruguayan has been in terrific form this season. He has scored nine goals and provided five assists for Celta, and could be a brilliant signing for the Hammers if they can pull off the deal.