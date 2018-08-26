Report: West Ham considering offers for Reece Oxford

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Ham have received offers from AZ Alkmaar and Eibar for exciting young defender Reece Oxford.
Manuel Pellegrini said recently that the Hammers have already done their business this season, and there won’t be any new players coming in, nor will any player leave the club.
However, the report claims that the Hammers are mulling over loan offers for the 19-year-old defender who spent last season on loan at Borussia Monchengladbach.
Both the clubs are keen to take him on loan till January with a view of extending it till the end of the season. There are also proposals of signing him permanently at the end of the season for £2million.
Oxford, who is on £20k-per-week wages at West Ham, is one of the brightest young talents at the club. However, he could struggle to get regular games this season following the arrivals of Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena.
The youngster captained the club’s U23 side against Arsenal with a sprained toe. He took a pain killer injection to play the game, and scored in the match.
A temporary move away from the club won’t do any harm but West Ham must not agree to any terms involving a permanent signing at the end of the loan deal.