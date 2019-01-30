Report: West Ham considering move for Olivier Giroud

According to reports from the Daily Mail, West Ham are considering to make a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud in the closing stages of the January transfer window.
The 32-year-old has made only six Premier League starts this season, while another 12 appearances have come from the bench.
The Frenchman has scored one goal, and has provided four assists in the Premier League so far.
The French World Cup winner, who has 87 caps for his country, has been linked with a move away from the club in January.
The former Arsenal striker has rejected the chance to join Dalian Yifang, and is weighing up his next move, following the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain.
West Ham have joined the race too, as Manuel Pellegrini is keen to bolster his attacking options in January.
There are concerns over Marko Arnautovic’s injury while Javier Hernandez has been targeted by La Liga giants Valencia. Lucas Perez has been a huge disappointment, and he is linked with a move away from the club.
Giroud will be a decent short-term option for West Ham, and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers make any formal move for him before Thursday’s deadline.