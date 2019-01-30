Report: West Ham close to agreeing deal for Maxi Gomez

According to reports from Sky Sports, West Ham are close to agreeing a deal with La Liga outfit Celta Vigo to sign Maxi Gomez in the summer.
The Hammers have been heavily linked with a move for the 22-year-old striker, with Sky Sports reporting earlier that the London club are looking to secure a deal for him this month.
However, latest reports from Sky Sports suggest that the Uruguay international will remain at Celta Vigo for the rest of the season.
Celta Vigo are struggling in La Liga, and want to keep Gomez until the end of the season. And as a result of the compromised deal, West Ham are likely to pay less than Gomez’s stipulated £43.3m release clause.
The report claims that the fee West Ham will pay Celta will be closer to the £40m mark.
Gomez has been in terrific form over the last couple of seasons since he arrived at Celta. He scored 19 La Liga goals in his first season in Spain, and has scored nine this term. Furthermore, he has provided five assists as well.