Report: West Ham can sign Maxi Gomez on a cut price deal

West Ham were heavily interested in signing Maxi Gomez during the January transfer window, but the deal didn’t materialise in the end.
However, the Hammers still retain interest in signing him, and they could in fact land him on a cut price deal, according to the latest reports from Spain.
With Celta Vigo facing the strong possibility of relegation from La Liga this term, the future of Gomez looks increasingly uncertain.
The 22-year-old striker has a release clause set at €50 million (£42.9 million), but according to Spanish media outlet Diario Sport, he would be available for half the price if Celta are relegated at the end of the season.
La Liga giants Barcelona are one of the interested clubs for his signature, but the Hammers remain keen on signing the Uruguayan international.
Gomez has scored nine goals and provided five assists for the La Liga club this season. Celta currently find themselves in 18th place, and their survival hopes in the top flight are under serious threat.