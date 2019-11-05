Report: West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini doesn’t trust Jack Wilshere despite genuinely scintillating performances in training

West Ham United have won just one of their last six Premier League games this term, losing three and drawing two, and while they are currently level on points with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, manager Manuel Pellegrini wouldn’t have anticipated picking up just 13 points from their opening 11 games.
The majority of the players haven’t particularly impressed, while the Chilean hasn’t been spot on with his tactics either.
West Ham travel to Burnley on Saturday and will hope to get things right, and Pellegrini could be forced to ring the changes.
The Hammers have been woeful in the middle of the park, and while they aren’t short of options in the position, the manager doesn’t seem to have enough faith in one of his best players.
According to The Athletic, Pellegrini does not trust Jack Wilshere to go the distance in games despite him putting in genuinely scintillating performances in small-sided games in training.
The midfielder has only started two league games this term, coming off the bench four times, and he hasn’t taken the few chances he has been afforded.
Since his arrival from Arsenal in the summer of 2018, Wilshere has only started six league games, and while injuries have played their role, the 27-year-old has also struggled to impress when fully fit.
West Ham could do with a Wilshere on top of his game during such a time, and it will be interesting to see if he will ever be able to gain Pellegrini’s trust going forward.