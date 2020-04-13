Report: West Ham and Wolves have asked about Milot Rashica

According to reports from German publication Der Spiegel, a host of Premier League clubs are showing keen interest in signing Milot Rashica.
Clubs like Liverpool, Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham are reportedly keen to sign the 23-year-old winger. The report claims that Wolves and West Ham have asked about the player.
The four aforementioned Premier League clubs could face competition from German giants Borussia Dortmund.
Earlier this month, German newspaper Bild claimed that Liverpool are weighing up a summer transfer move for the Werder Bremen forward.
With Adam Lallana and Xherdan Shaqiri almost certain to leave the club, the Reds are naturally being linked with some of the top young attacking talents. Rashica, who has seven goals and four assists in 20 league starts this season, could be available at €38m.
Aston Villa are also interested in him but their chances of signing him will largely depend on where they finish at the end of the season. The same goes for West Ham as the Hammers are fighting for survival.
Wolves could be an interesting option for the Kosova youngster. They are an ambitious side and Rashica would be a smart signing for them. He is primarily a left-winger, but can also play as a centre-forward or a second striker.