Report: West Ham and Wolves chase Franck Kessie

According to reports from Italian media outlet Milan Live, West Ham United are ready to join the race to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.
Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers are also linked with a move for the 39-time Ivory Coast international. French giants AS Monaco are also interested.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Milan for quite some time now despite the fact that he is a key player and a regular starter for the club.
He has joined Milan on a permanent basis in the summer, after an initial two-year loan from Atalanta.
Kessie is a fantastic young player and has already racked up 108 appearances for the club. He has scored 13 goals for Milan as well.
The report claims that Kessie will be sold by Milan in the January transfer window should they receive a fee in the region of £25.6million from potential suitors.
West Ham have plenty of options in central midfield. The Hammers have the likes of Mark Noble, Declan Rice, Carlos Sanchez, and Jack Wilshere on their ranks.
However, Wilshere and Sanchez are too error-prone, and that is why signing another central midfielder makes sense. At £25 million, Kessie would be a bargain signing.