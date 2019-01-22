Report: West Ham and Tottenham eye move for Steven Bergwijn

Recently The Sun reported that Manchester United have scouted PSV Eindhoven’s highly-rated winger Steven Bergwijn. However, the Red Devils are not alone in the race to sign the electric winger – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are likely to face competition from West Ham and Tottenham.
The 21-year-old has been in terrific form this season under former Dutch international Mark Van Bommel. The attacking midfielder who can play on either flank has scored nine goals and provided eight assists in the Eredivise this season.
The PSV academy graduate has two caps for the Holland national team.
The Dutch club are privately resigned to losing Bergwijn in the near future. The youngster is valued at £25 million and several Premier League clubs are now vying for his signature.
Bergwijn is far from being the finished product, but he is a player with bundles of potential. He can go on to become a top class player and certainly he would be a top signing for either West Ham or Spurs.
The Sun reports that the winger personally prefers a move to Manchester United.