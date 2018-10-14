Report: West Ham and Tottenham eye move for Alex Marshall

According to reports from the Sunday People (14/10; page 51) Premier League duo West Ham and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Jamaica international Alex Marshall.
Marshall is in line for a move to England, with Championship outfit Aston Villa also reportedly keen for his services.
Marshall boasts a decent record in Jamaica’s top flight, with eight league goals in 33 appearances since the start of last season. He has featured for his national team.
The Sunday People (14/10; page 51) reports that apart from Villa, Spurs and West Ham, there are Leicester City and Liverpool who are also keeping tabs on his progress.
He is far from the finished product at this stage of his career, but scouts must have seen something in him to get excited about, given the queue of clubs interested in signing him.
He could be a smart signing for both West Ham and Spurs. He looks a player for the future, and the two London clubs could look to take a punt on him.