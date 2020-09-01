Report: West Ham and Newcastle want Bernardo

West Ham United and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in signing Bernardo from Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir also want to sign the left-back and are in talks with Brighton over securing his services on a season-long loan deal, according to the report.





The report has added that for West Ham to bringing the Brazilian defender to London Stadium this summer, the Hammers will have to sell players first.

Brighton and Hove Albion spell

Bernardo has been on the books of Brighton since the summer of 2018 when he joined from RB Leipzig for a transfer fee reported by talkSPORT to be worth £9 million.

Chris Hughton was then in charge of the Seagulls, and he described the left-back as “a strong, committed defender” at the time, as quoted on talkSPORT.com on July 6, 2018.

The 25-year-old arrived at the Seagulls with a lot of experience, having played in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the Europa League.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the left-back made 19 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Brighton, providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2019-20 season, the Brazilian made seven starts and seven substitute appearances in the league for the Seagulls, according to WhoScored.