Report: West Ham and Leicester City want Robin Gosens

According to reports from TMW, three Premier League clubs including West Ham are chasing Atalanta defender Robin Gosens.

The other two Premier League clubs are Chelsea and Leicester.





Italian clubs Juventus and Inter Milan have also registered an interest in securing his services.

The 26-year-old left-back, who can also play as a left-sided midfielder or central midfielder, has been one of the key players for Atalanta.

He has impressed heavily this season, having managed nine goals and eight assists in 30 Serie A appearances for the club.

The report claims that the Hammers and the Foxes are heavily interested in signing him, and could make a move for him during the summer.

Gosens has two years left on his current deal, and Atalanta would be looking at a fee of around £22m (€25m) for him. Both the Premier League clubs should not have any difficulty in meeting the price.

Leicester have Ben Chilwell as the club’s first-choice left-back. However, the England defender has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.

In case he leaves, Gosens would be a very good replacement.

The Hammers have Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku as two solid left-backs, but David Moyes could use the German defender in midfield to add more depth to his squad.