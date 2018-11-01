Report: West Ham and Everton want Gabriel Barbosa

Last month, Brazilian media outlet UOL reported that Crystal Palace are looking to sign Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa in the January transfer window.
The Eagles have been in contact with Gabriel’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, as Roy Hodgson is keen to land a striker. However, it seems, they are not alone in the race.
According to latest report from Goal Brazil, Barbosa has set his heart out on moving to the Premier League, with West Ham and Everton keen for his signature.
The aforementioned clubs have all made contact with the player’s agent.
Following his meteoric rise at Santos for which he earned the nickname ‘Gabigol’, Inter Milan took a gamble on him paying £29.5 million for his signature.
However, he struggled badly during his time in Europe, managing only one goal for the Serie A club, and further playing just 13 minutes of league football during his brief loan spell at Benfica.
He has rediscovered his scoring touch whilst on loan at Santos again, managing 23 goals in 45 games this season.
Both Everton and West Ham are lacking a natural centre-forward and Barbosa would be a smart signing for them.