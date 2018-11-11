Report: West Ham and Crystal Palace keen to sign Dominic Solanke on loan

Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has struggled for regular game time this season. In fact, the 21-year-old is yet to make a Premier League appearance so far.
Solanke is a highly exciting young striker but he is behind Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge in the pecking order at the Merseyside club.
The Reds are reportedly looking to send him on loan, and there are potential takers interested to have him in their squad.
According to reports from The Sun, Premier League clubs West Ham and Crystal Palace are keen to sign him for the rest of the season.
The Hammers have the likes of Javier Hernandez and Andy Carroll on their ranks along with Marko Arnautovic, but Manuel Pellegrini is still looking to add depth in the attacking line-up.
Crystal Palace, on the other hand, badly need a striker in the January window. Roy Hodgson needs to sign a striker who can ease the goalscoring burden of Wilfried Zaha.
Solanke needs to leave Liverpool to get some games under his belt, and a loan move will suit all parties involved.