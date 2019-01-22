Report: West Ham and Crystal Palace keen on Sunderland striker Josh Maja

According to reports from the Sunderland Echo, West Ham United are keeping a close eye on Sunderland striker Josh Maja.
The highly rated attacker has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season. However, Maja has a contract at the club till the end of the season, and he has turned down the offer of a new deal at the Stadium of Light.
The 20-year-old has been linked with a host of clubs, including Celtic and Rangers. The Hammers could face strong competition from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace as well.
The Hammers are prepared to offer Sunderland an exciting deal that the League One club would find hard to refuse. They are planning to sign him now, and then loan Maja out for 18 months should they complete his signing.
The deal will appeal to Black Cats boss Jack Ross, who needs his goalscoring talisman to stay with promotion on the cards.
Crystal Palace are looking to sign a striker this month, and they are equally keen on Maja. However, the Eagles need to move quickly, before West Ham snap him up.