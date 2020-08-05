Report: West Bromwich Albion want Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke

West Bromwich Albion, Fulham and Brentford are interested in signing Jack Clarke from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window, according to The London Evening Standard.

It has been reported that Fulham – who will play in the Premier League next season after winning promotion from the Championship via the playoffs – have expressed an interest in signing former Leeds United winger Clarke from Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.





West Brom, who clinched automatic promotion from the Championship this past season, and Brentford, who lost the playoff final to Fulham on Tuesday evening, are also interested in signing the 19-year-old, who can operate as a forward as well, according to the report.

However, Spurs head coach Jose Mourinho is willing to give the teenager a chance and will see how he does in pre-season before making a decision, according to the report.

2019-20 campaign

Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds in the summer of 2019 for an initial transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £10 million.

The winger was sent back on loan to the Whites for the 2019-20 campaign, but the teenager was recalled in the middle of the season after struggling for playing time under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

According to WhoScored, the winger played just 19 minutes in the Championship for the Whites in the first half of last season.

Clarke moved to QPR on loan from Spurs in the January transfer window and played only 140 minutes of Championship football for Mark Warburton’s side, according to WhoScored.