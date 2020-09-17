Report: West Bromwich Albion looking to hijack Fenerbahce’s move for Aston Villa’s Mbwana Samatta

According to The Sun, West Bromwich Albion are looking to hijack Fenerbahce’s move for Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta.

The Tanzanian international would be allowed to leave Villa Park this summer after struggling to impress in the Premier League since arriving from Genk in January, and the Turkish giants appear to be closing in on a move.





However, West Brom manager Slaven Bilic believes Samatta has what it takes to help his side and is hoping Villa will allow him sign the 27-year-old on loan or permanently.

Dean Smith’s side spent around £9 million on the striker when they brought him in as replacement for injured Brazilian Wesley, but he has since signed Ollie Watkins from Brentford after his side struggled in front of goal and narrowly escaped relegation.

West Brom suffered a 3-0 loss at the hands of Leicester City in their Premier League opener last weekend, and they clearly need quality additions if they want to hold on to their top-flight status at the end of the campaign.

Samatta scored just once in 14 league games last term, but he could be keen to move to The Hawthorns and prove himself after scoring 20 goals in 28 league appearances in the Belgian top-flight league in 2018-19.