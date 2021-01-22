Report: West Bromwich Albion keen on Everton striker Cenk Tosun

According to Turkish agent Mesrun Izzet, West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce wants to snap up Everton striker Cenk Tosun before the end of the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old has struggled for regular playing minutes at Goodison Park this term as he is firmly behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order.

The England international missed the 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers due to an injury and, while that should have given Tosun a chance, he did not feature in the game, with manager Carlo Ancelotti opting for a front-line of Gylfi Sigurdsson and James Rodriguez.

The Turkey international revealed earlier this month that he is open to leaving Goodison Park before the end of January if the situation does not change.

That has not happened, though, with the FA Cup victory against Rotherham United his only start of the campaign so far.

Tosun has come off the bench five times in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup, and a move to West Brom where he is guaranteed frequent playing minutes would be appealing.

“I met with Sam Allardyce, the manager of West Brom four days ago – his first choice is Cenk Tosun, since he is his former student,” Izzet told Fanatik.

“Moreover, he does not have any adaptation problems to England because he has been there for a long time. They want to buy a midfielder and a stopper.”

While Everton are battling for a top-four finish, the Baggies are fighting for their top-flight status and are in need of a proven goalscorer.

Allardyce is a keen admirer of Tosun’s qualities in front of goal, and a reunion could be on the cards.

West Brom are currently 19th in the table, six points off safety and they will need to improve significantly in the final third to have a realistic chance of surviving.

Whether the Everton striker can help out in their survival mission remains to be seen, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days of the transfer window.