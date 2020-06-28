Report: West Bromwich Albion join Celtic in the race for Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, West Bromwich Albion have joined the race to sign Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart.

West Brom. Deffo in the Joe Hart hunt. Need to go up to boost hopes. Derby in a similar situation. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) June 28, 2020

The former Manchester City star is out of contract at the end of this month and set to become a free agent afterwards.





West Brom are looking to boost their goalkeeping department, and Hart’s experience will come handy, but they need to secure promotion to boost their chances of landing him.

The 33-year-old is also wanted by Celtic, with the Scottish Premiership giants keen to land him should they fail in their bid to sign Southampton’s Fraser Forster in a permanent deal.

Hart is a two-time Premier League winner with Man. City, and signing him will be huge for the Hoops, but he could be more interested in remaining in the English top-flight, and West Brom could have an advantage in the race.

Slaven Bilic’s side are currently second in the Championship table and five points above the play-offs places with seven games left.

Derby County are also keeping tabs on Hart, but the opportunity to play European football is available at Parkhead, and that could also lure him to Celtic.