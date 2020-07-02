Report: West Bromwich Albion interested in Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle

According to The Peterborough Telegraph, West Bromwich Albion are interested in signing Dwight Gayle from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

West Bromwich Albion spell





Gayle spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at West Brom from Newcastle.

According to WhoScored, the 30-year-old striker made 34 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for the Baggies last season, scoring 24 goals and providing two assists in the process.

Newcastle United struggles

Gayle has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2016 when he joined from Crystal Palace for an initial transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £10 million.

The former Peterborough United striker has struggled to make an impact at St. James’ Park and has become essentially a squad player at the Magpies.

According to WhoScored, Gayle has made five starts and nine substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Gayle scored just six goals and provided three assists in 35 Premier League games, while back in 2016-17, the striker scored 23 goals and provided two assists in 32 Championship matches for the Magpies, according to WhoScored.

West Brom are aiming for automatic promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.