Report: West Brom would be willing to offload Oliver Burke with Newcastle and Tottenham showing interest

According to reports from The Sun on Sunday (14/10; page 61), West Brom could be willing to offload Oliver Burke, with Tottenham and Newcastle keeping their eyes on the winger.
The 21-year-old joined The Hawthorns for £15 million last summer after a spell with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. He became the club’s most expensive signing but his time at the club has been frustrating.
West Brom have one of the best attacking set ups in the division, but Burke has barely featured. He made just one substitute appearance in the Championship, and it seems the Baggies have lost patience in him.
The report claims that Newcastle, Tottenham and Brighton have sent scouts to watch the attacker in their recent Checkatrade Trophy clash with Blackpool.
Burke managed an assist in their 2-1 win, and hopefully has impressed the Premier League scouts. The Baggies are looking to add firepower in their line up by moving for Bradley Dack in January, and they are looking to offload Burke to add space for the new arrival.
The youngster showed during his time with Nottingham Forest that he has got a lot of potential and quality, but he would be a very risky signing for both Spurs and the Magpies.