Report: West Brom want Bradley Dack but his price tag could be a stumbling block

The Sun on Sunday (07/2018 – page 60), reported last week that West Bromwich Albion are considering making a move for Bradley Dack in the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old is one of the best strikers in the Championship, and he would add great quality and depth to the Baggies side.
Albion, who tried to sign in the summer, will make a move for him again in January, but they could be left frustrated with Blackburn Rovers’s asking price.
According to a report in the Express and Star, the Baggies could be put off by Dack’s asking price.
Blackburn would demand a fee in the region of £20 million for the in-form striker – a sum the Baggies would struggle to meet. They will have to look for options elsewhere.
West Brom already have an impressive attacking setup, and they will have one of the scariest attacks in the Championship if they sign Dack.
The report adds that the Baggies may look to sign Dack to replace Harvey Barnes, who could be recalled by Leicester City.