Report: West Brom send scout to watch Rangers defender James Tavernier

Glasgow Rangers rejected two bids for Ibrox skipper James Tavernier in the summer, but West Bromwich Albion are ready to try their luck once again.
According to reports from the Daily Record, the Gers skipper is still being targeted by the Baggies, as Darren Moore is keen to add an attacking full-back to his squad in January.
The English championship side failed to lure him away from Ibrox, despite making two bids for the defender. Moore rates him highly and believes that he would boost their promotion push.
Rangers rejected both of them with Steven Gerrard making it clear that it would take a shed-load of money for any club to sign him.
However, West Brom are likely to try their luck again in January. The Baggies have sent a scout to Hampden on Sunday to watch Tavernier in the Betfred Cup semi-final defeat against Aberdeen.
The 27-year-old has been in superb form this season. He has scored eight goals in all competitions this season already.