Report: West Brom plotting move to sign Jeremy Ngakia

According to reports from The Sun (printed edition, 27 July, page 17), newly promoted Premier League club West Brom are looking to sign Jeremy Ngakia this summer.

The Baggies have secured promotion to the Premier League after managing a draw against QPR on the final day. They have joined Leeds in the Premier League after a two-year absence.





Slaven Bilic will be keen to add good players to the side as they would be looking to survive in the Premier League. In fact, West Brom should try to emulate Sheffield United by being resolute and yet play an attractive brand of football.

It seems they have earmarked Ngakia as their potential first signing of the summer.

The 19-year-old is currently without a club after he refused to sign a new deal at West Ham. David Moyes has tried his best to persuade him to stay put, but the youngster did not accept the club offer.

German outfit Schalke are also looking to secure his signature. However, it remains to be seen whether West Brom can come up with a tangible offer in the next few days.

Ideally, Ngakia would love to continue in the Premier League, and West Brom can offer him that platform.

It was previously reported that Ngakia’s representatives were demanding a £20,000-a-week contract at West Ham, and therefore it remains to be seen whether the Baggies would be willing to offer him that kind of wage.