Report: West Brom in talks to sign Tottenham target Habib Diallo

West Brom are reportedly in talks to sign Metz striker Habib Diallo in the summer transfer window.

According to reports from The Sun (printed edition, page 61), the Baggies are in talks to sign the 25-year-old striker this summer.





The newly-promoted Premier League side are trying to negotiate a loan deal for the striker.

Diallo, who scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 25 league appearances last season, is keen to move to the Premier League.

Metz are ready to let him go for a large rental fee. The Baggies would need to pay £20m to sign him permanently if they stay up. Slaven Bilic likes that idea.

The Baggies are hoping to tie up a similar deal for M’Baye Niang as well.

Earlier this month, The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare claimed that Diallo is a target for Tottenham Hotspur this summer as they look to land a cover for England international Harry Kane.

Spurs have been linked with a host of strikers this summer, but so far they haven’t been able to land their targets.

The agent of the Senegalese revealed that Tottenham made a bid for him in January. It remains to be seen whether the north London club make any move for him now, given that Metz are open to offload him on loan as well.