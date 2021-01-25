Report: West Brom have opened talks to sign Christian Benteke

According to reports from Sky Sports, West Bromwich Albion have opened talks to sign Christian Benteke from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window.

Last week, we covered a report that Palace are open to selling Benteke following the arrival of Jean-Philippe Mateta on an 18-month loan with an option to buy from Mainz.





The 38-times capped Belgium international joined the Eagles in 2016 for the-then club-record fee of £28 million, but he has cut a disappointing figure at Selhurst Park, managing only 26 goals in all competitions.

Benteke has a contract at the London club till the end of the season, and Palace are prepared to offload him this month.

Sportslens View: Gamble signing

Sky Sports claim that the Baggies are in talks to sign the striker on a short-term deal.

Sam Allardyce is desperate to sign a striker since he took over the relegation-threatened Baggies before Christmas, and he is interested in signing Benteke who has a proven goal scoring record in the Premier League.

West Brom’s finances are tight and both the club are currently discussing how much of his existing wages would be paid by each side.

The Baggies have been linked with a host of strikers this month including Mbaye Diagne, Cenk Tosun and Joshua King, but it seems Benteke remains a realistic target.

However, Benteke has scored only nine goals in his last four seasons, and it could be a huge gamble for the Baggies to make a move as they look to steer away from relegation.