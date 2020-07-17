Report: Wes Foderingham set to sign for Sheffield United after leaving Rangers

According to The Scottish Sun, English goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is set to sign for Sheffield United after leaving Rangers when his contract expired in May.

The 29-year-old spent five years at Ibrox, featuring in 143 games across all competitions.





Foderingham was the first-choice goalie under managers Mark Warburton, Pedro Caixinha and Graeme Murty, but he had to play as cover to Allan McGregor since Steven Gerrard brought him back in 2018.

The Blades could be without on-loan Manchester United keeper Dean Henderson next season and that will give the former Rangers star a chance to challenge for the starting berth.

Foderingham could also be playing in Europe next term as Sheffield are looking to finish in the Europa League places after a fine campaign since earning promotion from the English Championship last term.

He has already agreed terms with Chris Wilder’s side and he wasn’t short of options upon leaving Rangers, with Birmingham City and other English clubs targeting him.

The former England youth international will fancy his chances at Bramall Lane and look to establish himself as a top-flight goalie.

He was with Fulham and Crystal Palace as a young player but never had a chance to play for them, with his only experience in the English Football League coming at Swindon Town.