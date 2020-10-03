Report: Watford interested in Leeds United left-back Barry Douglas

Watford are interested in signing Barry Douglas from Leeds United in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

It has been reported that the Championship club have registered their interest in the former Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back and are preparing to make a move for him in the final days of the summer transfer window.





Watford, who are playing in the Championship this season after getting relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, are looking for a new left-back, according to the report.

Leeds United spell

Douglas has been on the books of Leeds since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Wolves for a transfer fee reported by Sky Sports to be worth £3 million.

According to WhoScored, the 31-year-old made 21 starts and six substitute appearances in the Championship for the Whites in 2018-19, providing five assists in the process.

During the 2019-20 campaign, the Scotland international made six starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, acceding to WhoScored.

Leaving Leeds United

Douglas does not seem to be in the plans of Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa, and it would make sense for him to find a new club, as he is good enough to play for a team in the Championship on a regular basis.