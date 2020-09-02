Report: Watford have accepted Everton’s £20 million bid for Abdoulaye Doucoure, medical tomorrow

According to Telefoot Chaine (via GFFN), English Championship side Watford have accepted Everton’s £20 million bid for Abdoulaye Doucoure and the Frenchman is set to have his medical tomorrow.

The midfielder has agreed a four-year contract with the Toffees, and is set to finally join the Merseyside giants after former boss Marco Silva attempted to sign him last summer.





Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham were also keen on Doucoure, but the box-to-box midfielder always wanted to link up with manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park, and it appears that it will finally happen in the coming days.

Everton saw a £30 million bid for the 27-year-old knocked back last summer as Watford stood firm and refused to let him go, believing he was key to their top-flight survival given his importance at both ends.

While Allan and James Rodriguez are also set to arrive and boost the Toffees’ midfield, Doucoure brings energy and steel to the table, and landing him is pertinent after they missed out on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

He scored four goals and assisted two others in 37 league games last term, and his ability to be influential in the final third will also come handy at Goodison Park as Everton look to break into the top-six.