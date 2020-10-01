Report: Vladimir Coufal has completed West Ham United medical

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 7:17pm, October 1, 2020) Vladimir Coufal is at West Ham United’s training ground at the moment and will officially join the club imminently.
It has been reported that Coufal is at West Ham’s training ground with his his joint agent, former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading winger Stephen Hunt.
The 28-year-old defender has completed his medical and will sign a three-year contract tonight, with his club Slavia Prague to be paid £5 million in transfer fee, it has been claimed.
Would Vladimir Coufal make West Ham United better?
Coufal is a very experienced right-back who has won the league title twice with Slavia and has a winning mentality.
The 28-year-old right-back is good going on the attack and defensively, and given that he is at the top of his game and in prime form, he is unlikely to take a lot of time in settling into the team at West Ham.
Need to improve
West Ham need to get better defensively, or else they could endure another season where they have to fight for survival.
True, the Hammers hammered Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last league game, but they conceded against Newcastle United and Arsenal in their opening two league fixtures.