Report: Vladimir Coufal has completed West Ham United medical

According to Sky Sports (Transfer Live blog, 7:17pm, October 1, 2020) Vladimir Coufal is at West Ham United’s training ground at the moment and will officially join the club imminently.

It has been reported that Coufal is at West Ham’s training ground with his his joint agent, former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Reading winger Stephen Hunt.





The 28-year-old defender has completed his medical and will sign a three-year contract tonight, with his club Slavia Prague to be paid £5 million in transfer fee, it has been claimed.

Would Vladimir Coufal make West Ham United better?

Coufal is a very experienced right-back who has won the league title twice with Slavia and has a winning mentality.