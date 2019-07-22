Report: Vincent Janssen closing in on Tottenham Hotspur exit with medical booked for today

According to football.london, Dutch striker Vincent Janssen is set to join Mexican side Monterrey in the coming days, and a medical is booked for today.
The 25-year-old has just a year left on the contract he signed when he arrived from Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2016 for £17 million, and has been told to find another club after he was omitted from the pre-season squad alongside Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Danny Rose.
Janssen arrived at Spurs on the back of an impressive campaign where he emerged as the Dutch top-flight league’s highest goalscorer after netting 27 goals in 34 games.
However, he has managed to score just six goals in 42 appearances for Tottenham.
The Netherlands international spent 2017–18 on loan at Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe, scoring five times in 18 games, but a foot injury which required surgery ended his time in Turkey.
Janssen managed to make three appearances for Spurs last term late on in the campaign, but manager Mauricio Pochettino has decided to let him go after his disappointing spell at the club, and a summer exit is expected to be sealed anytime soon.