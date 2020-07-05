Report: Valencia want Everton centre-back Yerry Mina

According to The Sun, Valencia want to sign Everton centre-back Yerry Mina this summer and are willing to pay £15 million for his signature.

The Colombia international joined the Goodison Park outfit from Barcelona in a €31 million move in August 2018 and has since made 45 appearances for them across all competitions.





Valencia want to bring Mina back to Spain, and it remains to be seen if the player is keen on a return and if Everton are willing to sell him.

Toffees boss Carlo Ancelotti wants another centre-back this summer and has recently been linked with Manchester City’s John Stones and Chelsea’s Kurt Zouma.

Everton currently have three first-team centre-backs within their ranks, and that’s not enough depth in the department.

At 25, Mina is still yet to reach his peak but is without a doubt a great potential, and it would take more than £15 million to tempt Ancelotti’s side into parting with him.

Barcelona also reserve the right to buy back the defender, and while he hasn’t particularly done enough to earn that, he has what it takes to going forward.

Everton have also been linked with Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara, Lille’s Gabriel and Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva given Ancelotti’s desire to further strengthen his backline, and losing one of their best players for a few quid wouldn’t be happening.