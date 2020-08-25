Report: Valencia officially confirm that Rodrigo is set to join Leeds United

La Liga outfit Valencia has confirmed that Spanish international striker Rodrigo Moreno is set to join Leeds United this summer transfer window after both clubs reached an agreement.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: https://t.co/kwQ9Oj3GiX Valencia CF have reached a preliminary agreement with @LUFC this Tuesday for the transfer of footballer Rodrigo Moreno, at the expense of completing all the documentation and other formalities and passing the medical examination. — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) August 25, 2020

The 29-year-old is set to join the Elland Road outfit ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, with medicals expected to be completed as soon as possible.





It’s a huge coup for Leeds given the calibre of striker they are landing, and Rodrigo will now look to hit the ground running after returning to the English Premier League.

Rodrigo was with Bolton Wanderers on loan during the 2010-11 season from Benfica, scoring once in 17 Premier League appearances.

He has since grown in leaps and bounds, scoring 59 goals in 220 games across all competitions for Valencia and eight goals in 22 games for Spain.

Rodrigo will become Leeds’ club-record signing as the club reportedly agreed a deal after tabling an offer in the region of £30 million.

The Brazil-born forward brings versatility to the table as he can also play as a winger, and it will be interesting to see if he can finally prove himself in the English top-flight.