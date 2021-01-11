Report: Valencia make second offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks

According to Spanish football and transfer expert Guillem Balague, La Liga giants Valencia have made another offer for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks today.

Today #Valenciacf has made a second offer for #HarryWinks after first one was rejected. They are willing to pay the whole of his wages but the loan payment asked by #Spurs makes the deal very unlikely at the moment. Player stuck: not wanted by manager, can't leave pic.twitter.com/ds1NkbTs9S — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 11, 2021

The Spanish top-flight side are keen to sign the England international on loan and are open to paying all of his wages.





However, the loan payment Tottenham are demanding makes a deal very unlikely at the moment, and that has left Winks in a limbo.

The 24-year-old isn’t in the first-team plans of head coach Jose Mourinho, and securing a temporary exit is now proving herculean.

Winks has started just five Premier League games this term, coming off the bench twice, but he has been a main stay in the Europa League, featuring in five games during the group stages.

He has played twice in the League Cup, but didn’t make yesterday’s FA Cup third round trip to Marine AFC.

With 14 appearances to his name thus far this term, Winks needs to play more during the second half of 2020-21 to have a chance of making manager Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions squad for this summer’s European Championship.

A move to Valencia could give him a chance to play regularly, but leaving Tottenham is proving difficult.

It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy shouldn’t prevent Winks from leaving as he has clearly fallen out of favour with Mourinho.

Valencia are struggling in the La Liga this term, with only four wins to their name in 18 games.

They are looking to make quality additions to their squad this month, and landing Winks alongside some other players could help boost their chances of finishing in the top-six.