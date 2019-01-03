Report: Valencia eye move for Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente

Tottenham Hotspur spent £12m for Fernando Llorente in the summer of 2017, but the Spaniard has failed to justify his price tag.
According to El Desmarque, La Liga outfit Valencia have joined the race to sign the Spurs striker, who could be allowed to leave the club.
The Evening Standard reported yesterday that Llorente is one of the six players Spurs are considering to offload in the January transfer window.
Llorente has managed just six goals since he joined the north London club, and Spurs are open to letting him go in January.
He has been linked with a move to his former club Athletic Bilbao, and now Valencia have joined the race for the striker with his contract expiring at the end of the season.
Los Che will face Celtic in the last 32 of the Europa League.