Report: Valencia agree personal terms with West Ham striker Javier Hernandez

According to reports from Sky Italia (transfer live blog, 13:31 pm), La Liga outfit Valencia have agreed personal terms with West Ham striker Javier Hernandez.
The 30-year-old joined the Hammers in 2017, and has scored 13 goals in all competitions for them. This season, he has made only seven Premier League starts under Manuel Pellegrini, and reportedly, wants to leave the club in order to get more game time.
Hernandez has scored four goals this season, and the Hammers are in no rush to offload him. West Ham want the former Real Madrid striker, who is on £140k-per-week wages at the club, to stay at the club, but it seems that Valencia have moved quickly to agree personal terms with the player.
With Marko Arnautovic’s future at West Ham hanging in the balance, the club will make a huge mistake if they sell Hernandez in the January transfer window.
The Mexican international has always been a prolific goal scorer, and it remains to seen whether the club allow him to join Valencia who are looking for a new striker after Michy Batshuayi’s loan from Chelsea was cut short last week.