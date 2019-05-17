Report: UEFA hands Mauricio Pochettino one-match ban for delaying second-half kick-off against Ajax

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been handed a one-match ban by UEFA for delaying the second-half kick-off during his side’s first-leg clash against Ajax.
The club have also been fined £8760 for the delay and for the improper conduct of officials, but the Argentine won’t miss the final against Liverpool.
“To suspend the Tottenham Hotspur FC coach Mauricio Pochettino for one (1) UEFA competition match in which he would otherwise participate, for the late kick-off,” the charge read on UEFA’s official website.
“The suspension is deferred for a probation period of one year. Therefore, the coach is currently not suspended for any UEFA competition matches.”
The second-half of the semi-final in England was delayed as the Argentine was still speaking with his players after the 15-minute break.
His side trailed by 1-0 after first-half, but his dressing room talks couldn’t inspire his side as they couldn’t find a goal when play restarted.
To prevent any reoccurrence of late kickoff, Spurs were out of their dressing room three minutes before Ajax in last week’s second leg in Amsterdam, and Pochettino didn’t need extra minutes to inspire his side this time out.
Tottenham lost the first-leg of the Champions League semi-finals by 1-0, and were at the risk of elimination after going 2-0 down 45 minutes into the second-leg.
However, a hat-trick, including a winner at the death from Lucas Moura produced a massive and dramatic comeback for Pochettino’s side, and he will be looking forward to inspiring his side to victory against Liverpool in an all-English final on June 1.