Report: Tyrone Mings close to joining Aston Villa

According to reports from The Mirror (transfer live blog, 06:59 am), Tyrone Mings is ‘on his way’ to joining Aston Villa on the deadline day.
The report claims that the 25-year-old defender is “Midlands bound for a medical at Villa.”
Mings joined Eddie Howe’s side for £8m in 2015, but his career has stalled after suffering a series of injuries. He has started only two Premier League matches this season, and Howe will let the defender leave for the rest of the campaign for a £1million fee.
Villa see the towering centre-back as a crucial addition to their squad, as they aim to mount a promotion challenge in the second half of the season.
Nottingham Forest have also registered a strong interest, while West Bromwich Albion and Derby County were in the race for his signature as well.
According to Sky Sports, the two clubs are close to reaching an agreement on a loan deal with an option for Villa to buy him in the summer.
However, it seems, Mings is keen to join up with Dean Smith and he is likely to seal a loan move today.