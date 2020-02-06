Report: Troy Parrott has agreed a new three-year deal with Tottenham Hotspur

According to The Daily Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott has agreed to a new three-year deal with the North London club.
Troy Parrott has agreed a three-year deal with Tottenham. Parrott, in the squad for yesterday's FA Cup win over Southampton, turned 18 on Tuesday. #THFC will look at best way to progress now, loan or stay with Jose Mourinho's squad at #Tottenham
— Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 6, 2020
The 18-year-old has had very few first-team chances at Spurs this term, playing just five minutes of Premier League football.
Parrott’s other appearance of the season came in the League Cup clash against Colchester in September, and the club are finding the best way for him to continue his development.
A loan move appeared to be on the cards in January, but nothing materialized, and it’s hard to see him forcing his way into boss Jose Mourinho’s plans for the remainder of the season.
Unlike former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, the Portuguese doesn’t play a second string side in cup competitions, and Parrott could only settle for a place on the bench during last night’s F.A Cup fourth round replay against Southampton.
Spurs will now face Norwich in the last-16 following the 3-2 win, and with their chances of winning silverware getting more realistic, Mourinho isn’t about to start playing the teenage striker.
Parrott has a promising future ahead of him, though, and has since made his senior debut for the Republic of Ireland, starting in a 3–1 friendly win against New Zealand last November and providing the assist for Ireland’s second goal of the game.