Report: Tottenham willing to offload Fernando Llorente

According to reports from Spanish newspaper Marca, Tottenham Hotspur are willing to offload Fernando Llorente in the January transfer window.
Llorente, who was signed by Mauricio Pochettino in 2017, has contract at the club till 2019. Spurs will lose him for free in the summer, and therefore they are willing to offload him in January.
The 33-year-old has struggled for regular games at Spurs, and is heavily linked with a return to his boyhood club Athletic Bilbao.
The former Juventus striker has stated already that he would love to return to Spain in the future, and didn’t rule out a potential move to Bilbao.
The report claims that Llorente’s potential move to Bilbao is ‘taking shape’. Club President Elizegi hasn’t closed the door and left the final decision in the hands of the sports management.
Bilbao will decide in the coming days whether they would initiate contract talks with Spurs to bring back their former striker.
Llorente is struggling to get regular games at Spurs, and therefore he should leave the club in January if there’s an offer on the table.