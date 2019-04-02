Report: Tottenham, West Ham and Everton want Victor Camarasa

According to reports from Marca, Everton and West Ham are showing keen interest to sign Spanish midfielder Victor Camarasa in the summer transfer window.
The report adds that Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are also in the hunt to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder who is enjoying a fruitful loan spell at Cardiff City.
Camarasa joined Cardiff last summer on loan from Real Betis, and has been a big hit in South Wales. He has added creativity to Neil Warnock’s side, and has scored five Premier League goals this season.
He scored a brilliant goal in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat against Chelsea, and now several Premier League clubs are vying for his signature. It seems that he could be offered the chance to stay in the Premier League even if Cardiff are relegated.
Marca claim that Betis would be willing to do business for the former Spain U21 international, as he is not in the plans of coach Quique Setien.
He has a release clause of around £20 million but Betis would accept a fee in the region of £12.8 million. It remains to be seen whether any of the aforementioned Premier League clubs make any concrete move for him in the summer.