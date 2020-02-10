Report: Tottenham target Willian Jose could join Barcelona on Wednesday

Tottenham Hotspur were heavily interested in signing Willian Jose in the January transfer window.
Spurs were looking to sign a striker last month and had been linked with a host of players including Jose.
The 28-year-old striker, who has a €70 million buy-out clause, was keen on a move to the north London club. Spurs had a £10m bid for the player rejected last month.
However, any chance of Tottenham coming back for him in the summer looks unlikely as latest reports suggest that Jose could be on his way to Barcelona this month.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, Barcelona are looking at an emergency transfer following long-term injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.
The Catalan giants are allowed to bring in a new player (even though the transfer window has closed) and they are working on signing a striker this week.
Jose would be allowed to leave for around €30m. Lucas Perez and Angel Rodriguez are the other two alternatives for Barcelona. The La Liga giants are expecting to tie up a deal by Wednesday.