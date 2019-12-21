Report: Tottenham target Merih Demiral excited by potential Leicester move

According to reports from Bleacher Report, Merih Demiral is excited about the prospect of joining Leicester City in the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old has always wanted to stay at Juventus, and the Italian champions are reluctant to let him go as well.
The report claims that Leicester City have jumped ahead of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the pursuit of the Turkey international’s signature. In fact, the Foxes are in advanced talks with the player and his representatives.
Demiral, who joined Juventus for a fee in the region of £34 million last summer, is an old school defender who loves to tackle. He has already formed a terrific partnership with Caglar Soyuncu at international level and now there is a possibility that the pair could play together on a weekly basis if he makes the move.
It remains to be seen whether Tottenham make any move for him in the January transfer window. He could be a long-term replacement for the likes of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, although the latter has just recently penned a new contract at Spurs.