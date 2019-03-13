Report: Tottenham target Giovani Lo Celso will cost £52m

According to reports from Spanish newspaper Marca, La Liga outfit Real Betis will demand a massive £52 million for exciting midfielder Giovani Lo Celso when they secure him on a permanent deal this summer.
The 22-year-old joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain in 2016, where he scored six goals in 48 games last season. However, he was seen as surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel last summer, and the club sent him out on a loan to Real Betis.
He has been a revelation at Andalusia, managing 12 goals this season. The report claims that Betis will acquire 80% of the player’s rights for €25million (£21.6million) this summer to make his loan move permanent.
Recently, Daily Mail reported that Tottenham and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on the player. Thus, Betis would allegedly demand a massive £52million for the Argentinian midfielder, as they will look to make a big profit out of his sale.
Spurs are expected to be busy in the next summer transfer window, but it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to meet such a high transfer fee for Lo Celso.